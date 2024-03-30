Some 80% of DTEK TPPs' capacity severely damaged or destroyed in March Russia's attacks – top manager

As a result of Russian strikes on Ukraine's energy grid in March, 80% of DTEK's thermal generating capacity, available before the largest attack on the energy system on March 22, was damaged or completely destroyed, its CEO Dmytro Sakharuk said.

"Yesterday (March 29) there was the second largest attack on our facilities, the largest one occurred on March 22. The consequences of these two attacks are "effective" in quotes. A lot of generation and distribution facilities were damaged. We have five of six thermal power plants very badly damaged, some units were destroyed almost completely, some partially," Sakharuk said during the national telethon "United News" on Saturday.

Sakharuk said that during March, Russia launched more than ten attacks on DTEK facilities.

As reported, Andriy Hota, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of PJSC Centrnergo, told Interfax-Ukraine that the company's Zmiyivska TPP in Kharkiv region was completely destroyed by Russian attacks, it will be restored in the future, but the timing and cost of this restoration are still unknown.