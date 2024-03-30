Economy

15:05 30.03.2024

Some 80% of DTEK TPPs' capacity severely damaged or destroyed in March Russia's attacks – top manager

1 min read
Some 80% of DTEK TPPs' capacity severely damaged or destroyed in March Russia's attacks – top manager

As a result of Russian strikes on Ukraine's energy grid in March, 80% of DTEK's thermal generating capacity, available before the largest attack on the energy system on March 22, was damaged or completely destroyed, its CEO Dmytro Sakharuk said.

"Yesterday (March 29) there was the second largest attack on our facilities, the largest one occurred on March 22. The consequences of these two attacks are "effective" in quotes. A lot of generation and distribution facilities were damaged. We have five of six thermal power plants very badly damaged, some units were destroyed almost completely, some partially," Sakharuk said during the national telethon "United News" on Saturday.

Sakharuk said that during March, Russia launched more than ten attacks on DTEK facilities.

As reported, Andriy Hota, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of PJSC Centrnergo, told Interfax-Ukraine that the company's Zmiyivska TPP in Kharkiv region was completely destroyed by Russian attacks, it will be restored in the future, but the timing and cost of this restoration are still unknown.

Tags: #energy #attacks #dtek #tpp

MORE ABOUT

12:31 30.03.2024
Power outage schedules lifted in Poltava, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk regions

Power outage schedules lifted in Poltava, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk regions

20:30 29.03.2024
Centrenergo's Zmiyivska TPP completely destroyed by Russia's attacks

Centrenergo's Zmiyivska TPP completely destroyed by Russia's attacks

14:46 29.03.2024
Russia's latest attacks cause 10-12% loss of power generation capacity available in March

Russia's latest attacks cause 10-12% loss of power generation capacity available in March

10:33 29.03.2024
As result of Russian attack, energy infrastructure in six regions damaged – Shmyhal

As result of Russian attack, energy infrastructure in six regions damaged – Shmyhal

09:36 29.03.2024
At night, Russia attacks energy facilities, thermal and hydroelectric power plants damaged – Ukrenergo

At night, Russia attacks energy facilities, thermal and hydroelectric power plants damaged – Ukrenergo

11:15 28.03.2024
All power units of DTEK's Burshtynska and Ladyzhynska TPPs completely or partially damaged by Russia's strike – top manager

All power units of DTEK's Burshtynska and Ladyzhynska TPPs completely or partially damaged by Russia's strike – top manager

20:43 27.03.2024
DTEK subsidiary signs agreement with Polish Columbus Energy for building 133 MW energy storage system in Poland

DTEK subsidiary signs agreement with Polish Columbus Energy for building 133 MW energy storage system in Poland

19:33 27.03.2024
Environmental damage caused by Russia's attack on Dniprovska HPP already estimated at UAH 140 mln – Environment Minister

Environmental damage caused by Russia's attack on Dniprovska HPP already estimated at UAH 140 mln – Environment Minister

18:35 27.03.2024
URCS volunteers help people affected by Russia's attack on Mykolaiv

URCS volunteers help people affected by Russia's attack on Mykolaiv

17:34 27.03.2024
Enemy uses guided large-caliber ammo for first time to attack Kharkiv, 16 casualties reported – Synehubov

Enemy uses guided large-caliber ammo for first time to attack Kharkiv, 16 casualties reported – Synehubov

AD

HOT NEWS

We successfully complete heating season, Points of Invincibility to continue to operate – PM

Power outage schedules lifted in Poltava, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk regions

Shmyhal: Ukraine's energy system remains integral, but situation is very uneasy

Ukraine's GDP grows by 5.3% in 2023 – statistics

All power units of DTEK's Burshtynska and Ladyzhynska TPPs completely or partially damaged by Russia's strike – top manager

LATEST

We successfully complete heating season, Points of Invincibility to continue to operate – PM

Kazakh president views extraction of critical raw materials as promising cooperation area

Ukrnafta receives 138 tonnes of daily oil production after intensifying production in western field

Current magical reality must take into account prospect that this may not always be the case – Ukraine's Minister of Finance

Shmyhal: Ukraine's energy system remains integral, but situation is very uneasy

Early termination of heating season will save up to 500 mcm of gas – head of Naftogaz

Ukraine's GDP grows by 5.3% in 2023 – statistics

RegioJet operates its first trip on Prague-Chop route

AHK Ukraine proposes to carry out number of reforms to attract foreign business to recovery process

Logistics, currency liberalization, transparent reservation important for development of export-oriented companies in wartime – Metinvest CEO

AD
AD
AD
AD