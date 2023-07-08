Roof collapsed at TPP in Donetsk region; one dead, two missing, TPP stopped – Energy Ministry

An accident occurred at a thermal power plant in Donetsk region, which was repeatedly subjected to enemy shelling – the roof of the boiler and turbine shop fell, due to which the personnel turned off the power units in an emergency.

"One person died, two are considered missing, three were injured and sent to the hospital. The rubble is being cleared. The reasons are being established," the Energy Ministry said on Saturday.

The ministry also said, as of July 8, the thermal generation unit with a capacity of over 280 MW is out of scheduled maintenance.

"Currently, electricity generated by Ukrainian power plants is quite enough to cover the needs of consumers. There is no shortage," the ministry said.