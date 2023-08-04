Economy

18:25 04.08.2023

Scope of restoration work at TPPs, CHPPs after Russian strikes less than 2% of damage – NEURC head

The volume of emergency restoration work performed by thermal generation facilities is only 1.6% of the amount of damage inflicted by Russian strikes, in Ukrenergo this figure is 7%, follows from the data of Chairman of the National Energy and Utilities Regulatory Commission of Ukraine (NEURC) Konstiantyn Uschapovsky.

"Unfortunately, the figures that we have today regarding the implementation of emergency recovery work, and this is the reporting as of July 1 this year, does not give us a positive opinion on the successful completion of the heating season," Uschapovsky said at a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada energy committee on Friday.

According to the data he cited, TPPs and CHPPs suffered damage to equipment worth UAH 29.9 billion, but emergency and restoration work was carried out for only UAH 482 million.

At the same time, according to him, the networks of the transmission system operator NPC Ukrenergo worth UAH 9.6 billion were damaged, but the work was completed only for UAH 681 million. At the same time, he added that Ukrenergo is fully provided with a resource to carry out the work.

As Uschapovsky said, the regulator analyzes these indicators. "We are analyzing. The statistics are not very good. These figures raise some questions," he said.

At the same time, Uschapovsky said that repair work on the units is carried out on time, but the bulk of financial and material resources go to scheduled repairs.

"It is necessary to speed up the possibility of providing additional financial resources so that companies can deal with emergency repairs in detail," the head of the NEURC said.

