Respect for basic values ​​on European continent must be restored – Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky called for the restoration of full respect for basic values ​​on the European continent.

"We must restore full respect for basic values ​​on our continent. We must clearly and at all levels fight for the principle 'Every nation matters, the interests of no nation can be ignored," he said in a video address to the Latvian Parliament on Thursday.

According to Zelensky, "when they say that we do not need to be given the weapons necessary for victory, they mean that our people matter less than other peoples who have already been provided with such weapons and who can dispose of them."

Zelensky said "today we again hear that supposedly we need to give Russia what it wants, supposedly agree that some peoples may be deprived of part of their foreign policy rights, because some historical force wants this."

"There are serious talks that it is possible to draw dividing lines along the body of a sovereign state. Allegedly, concessions are needed in order to appease the aggressor. And this is about Ukraine, which has been defending itself from the army for the 4th month, the second in the world in terms of power," he said.

Zelensky thanked Latvia for "the determination with which you began to fight for justice. Back at 18:00 on February 23, Stingers from Latvia arrived in Ukraine, weapons that we received from you."

"You help us to the maximum both in the defense sphere and by supporting us with sanctions," he said, noting the "extremely warm attitude towards our citizens who have found temporary asylum in Latvia."