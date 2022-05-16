Facts

13:40 16.05.2022

Consequences of missile strike being eliminated in Odesa region

Employees of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine are eliminating the consequences of a missile attack inflicted by Russian invaders on Odesa region on Monday, the press service of the State Emergency Service reports.

"Rescuers are eliminating the consequences of a missile attack on Odesa region. As a result of a cruise missile hit, buildings of tourist infrastructure were destroyed and a fire was eliminated by firefighters," the message says.

It specifies that as a result of the shelling, four people were injured, including one child, and a car was damaged.

"Some two units of equipment and five rescuers were involved from the State Emergency Service, one unit of equipment and two personnel from the local fire brigade of Karolino-Bugaz," the State Emergency Service said.

Earlier it was reported that as a result of a missile attack inflicted by Russian strategic aircraft on Odesa region, a tourist infrastructure facility was hit in the region, two adults and one child were injured.

Tags: #missile #odesa_region
