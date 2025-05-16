Enemy attacks Odesa region with attack drones: three injured, infrastructure damaged

On Friday night, Russian troops attacked Odesa region with attack drones, damaging civilian infrastructure and causing fires that have already been extinguished, three people were injured, said Oleh Kiper, head of the Regional State Administration.

"The enemy has once again attacked Odesa region with attack drones. Three people were injured," he wrote on Telegram.

According to Kiper, the Russians struck Odesa and Belhorod-Dnistrovsky districts at night. The attack damaged civilian infrastructure, including residential buildings and cars. Fires broke out in several places, which were quickly extinguished by rescuers.

The head of the regional state administration specified that three people were injured as a result of the enemy attack, in particular, one man, after receiving medical assistance, continues to receive outpatient treatment, another wounded person is in moderate condition, and the injured woman is in extremely serious condition.

"Our doctors are fighting for their lives and health. All service responses continue to work on eliminating the consequences of the attack. Law enforcement officers are recording another crime by Russians against the peaceful population of Odesa region," he noted.