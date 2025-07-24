Interfax-Ukraine
14:18 24.07.2025

SAU ship explodes in Odesa region, killing 3

On Wednesday, July 23, late in the evening, an emergency occurred with a dredger belonging to the Delta-pilot branch of the State Enterprise Seaports Administration of Ukraine (SAU) exploded, SAU's press service has said.

"The vessel was at the mouth of the Bystre River to carry out scheduled work with 11 crew members. Three SAU employees died as a result of the blast. We sincerely sympathize with the relatives and friends of the deceased. Other crew members are currently in the hospital, they are being provided with all necessary medical assistance," the message on Facebook states.

Relevant services are working at the scene. Details of the incident are being clarified. The results will be reported later.

SAU will provide all necessary support to the families of the deceased and those who suffered as a result of the emergency," the message notes.

It is noted that the sea approach Bystre channel mouth is temporarily closed to vessel traffic. The passage of vessels to/from the seaports of the Danube region is currently carried out via the Sulin Canal.

Tags: #odesa_region #explosion

