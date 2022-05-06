Ukrainian servicemen hit Russian frigate in Black Sea using Neptune missile – media

On Friday, the Ukrainian servicemen hit the Russian frigate Admiral Makarov using a Neptune anti-ship missile in the Black Sea, Odesa edition Dumskaya said, citing its own sources.

"New information is coming in about another failure of the Russian fleet near our shores. Unofficial Russian sources report that troubles have overtaken the newest missile frigate Admiral Makarov," the publication said.

It specifies that the ship was commissioned in 2017. It was equipped with modern air defense systems and armed with Caliber cruise missiles.

"According to preliminary information, the frigate was unable to dodge the Ukrainian Neptune anti-ship missile. The ship is badly damaged, but remains afloat for now," the journalists said.

Information about the defeat of the Admiral Makarov frigate has not yet been made public at the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, however, in the report of the General Staff on the losses of the Russian army in Ukraine over the past day, the number of damaged and destroyed ships of Russia has increased by one.

Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday, when asked about information about the attack on a Russian ship in the Black Sea: "We do not have such information."

