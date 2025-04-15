Issue of presence of contingent in Black Sea being discussed – Zelenskyy

Part of the security guarantees for Ukraine is a contingent, the issue of the presence of these military personnel in the Black Sea is being discussed, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"We believe that Turkey can occupy a serious place in future security guarantees regarding the sea. This is not about ending the war, unfortunately. This is about what will happen after the ceasefire. Part of these security guarantees is a contingent. The presence of military personnel. The issue of the presence of these military personnel in the Black Sea is being discussed now," Zelenskyy said at a press conference with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in Odesa.