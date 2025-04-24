Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
10:11 24.04.2025

Eleven enemy ships recorded in Black Sea

Eleven enemy ships, four of which are carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to 16 missiles, were recorded in the Black Sea as of 6:00 Thursday. There are no enemy ships in the Sea of ​​Azov, but there are three enemy ships in the Mediterranean Sea, two of which are carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to 12 missiles, the Ukrainian Navy's Telegram channel reported.

Over the past 24 hours, eight ships passed through the occupied Kerch Strait into the Black Sea in the interests of the Russian Federation, five of which continued moving towards the Bosphorus Strait; 10 ships passed into the Sea of ​​Azov, four of which continued moving from the Bosphorus Strait.

Tags: #enemy_ships #black_sea

