Ship detained in Black Sea for illegally exporting about 5,000 tonnes of Ukrainian grain from occupied Crimea

Photo: https://t.me/DPSUkr/25944

A vessel that was illegally transporting Ukrainian grain from occupied Crimea has been arrested in the Black Sea, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine reported.

"The investigation established that at the end of 2024, the ship delivered about 5,000 tonnes of Ukrainian wheat from the port of Sevastopol. It was taken from the temporarily occupied part of southern Ukraine. In order to hide the true origin of the cargo, the ship sailed under the flag of one of the Asian countries - this is how the shadow fleet of the Russian Federation operates," the message posted on the Telegram channel on Friday says.

The detention operation was carried out by the Marine Guard of the State Border Guard Service and the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) - as part of comprehensive measures to combat economic crimes in the Russian Federation.

During the search on board, navigation equipment, documents and other evidence of involvement in illegal transportation were seized.

The vessel is currently under arrest, the crew has been handed over for procedural actions. The pretrial investigation is ongoing.