Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:18 24.05.2025

Two enemy ships stationed in Black Sea - Ukrainian Navy

Two enemy ships, which are carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to 12 missiles, were recorded in the Black Sea as of 06:00 on Saturday. There are no enemy ships in the Sea of ​​Azov, but there are three enemy ships in the Mediterranean Sea, one of which is a carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to eight missiles, the Ukrainian Navy reported on its Telegram channel.

Over the past 24 hours, the following vessels passed through the Kerch Strait in the interests of the Russian Federation: into the Black Sea - 10 vessels, of which eight continued moving towards the Bosphorus Strait; into the Sea of ​​Azov - seven vessels, of which five continued moving from the Bosphorus Strait.

Tags: #ships #black_sea #ukrainian_navy

