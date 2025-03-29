Ukrainian Grain Association welcomes Black Sea shipping talks, warns against unwarranted restrictions

The Ukrainian Grain Association (UGA) has welcomed a U.S.-Ukraine agreement to restore free navigation in international waters of the Black Sea, emphasizing that such a move would ensure stable food supplies for nations in need, the association's press service reported.

"The operation of Ukraine's maritime corridor has significantly improved food trade from Ukrainian ports, particularly in grain exports. Restoring free navigation in Black Sea international waters would reduce risks for shipowners, leading to lower freight and insurance costs. Lower logistics expenses for exports would enable Ukrainian producers to secure better prices for their products and allow consumers worldwide to access affordable grain," the statement said.

At the same time, the association warned against hasty decisions and the introduction of any mechanisms that could obstruct or delay Black Sea navigation.

"The imposition of unnecessary measures that hinder maritime traffic would not only undermine the principle of free navigation but also destabilize global food security, once again turning food into a weapon," the UGA said.