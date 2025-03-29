Interfax-Ukraine

Economy

13:46 29.03.2025

Ukrainian Grain Association welcomes Black Sea shipping talks, warns against unwarranted restrictions

1 min read
Ukrainian Grain Association welcomes Black Sea shipping talks, warns against unwarranted restrictions

The Ukrainian Grain Association (UGA) has welcomed a U.S.-Ukraine agreement to restore free navigation in international waters of the Black Sea, emphasizing that such a move would ensure stable food supplies for nations in need, the association's press service reported.

"The operation of Ukraine's maritime corridor has significantly improved food trade from Ukrainian ports, particularly in grain exports. Restoring free navigation in Black Sea international waters would reduce risks for shipowners, leading to lower freight and insurance costs. Lower logistics expenses for exports would enable Ukrainian producers to secure better prices for their products and allow consumers worldwide to access affordable grain," the statement said.

At the same time, the association warned against hasty decisions and the introduction of any mechanisms that could obstruct or delay Black Sea navigation.

"The imposition of unnecessary measures that hinder maritime traffic would not only undermine the principle of free navigation but also destabilize global food security, once again turning food into a weapon," the UGA said.

Tags: #uga #black_sea

MORE ABOUT

19:49 28.03.2025
Zelenskyy explains to which facilities should apply ceasefire in Black Sea

Zelenskyy explains to which facilities should apply ceasefire in Black Sea

10:35 28.03.2025
One enemy ship stationed in Black Sea - Ukrainian Navy

One enemy ship stationed in Black Sea - Ukrainian Navy

09:48 28.03.2025
Maritime truce applies to all Ukrainian ports in Black Sea region, no agreement on renewal of Grain Initiative - MFA

Maritime truce applies to all Ukrainian ports in Black Sea region, no agreement on renewal of Grain Initiative - MFA

10:12 27.03.2025
Zelenskyy: Ukraine controls situation in Black Sea

Zelenskyy: Ukraine controls situation in Black Sea

17:46 25.03.2025
Outcomes of USA, Ukraine Expert Groups on Black Sea: agreed to ensure safe navigation without use of force – statement

Outcomes of USA, Ukraine Expert Groups on Black Sea: agreed to ensure safe navigation without use of force – statement

11:22 28.02.2025
No enemy ship present in Black Sea - Ukrainian Navy

No enemy ship present in Black Sea - Ukrainian Navy

10:38 12.02.2025
One enemy carrier of Kalibrs present in Black Sea

One enemy carrier of Kalibrs present in Black Sea

10:24 10.02.2025
There’s one enemy carrier of Kalibrs in Black Sea

There’s one enemy carrier of Kalibrs in Black Sea

11:09 30.01.2025
One enemy ship present in Black Sea - Ukrainian Navy

One enemy ship present in Black Sea - Ukrainian Navy

10:22 13.01.2025
Russia keeps one missile carrier in Black Sea – Navy

Russia keeps one missile carrier in Black Sea – Navy

HOT NEWS

World Bank approves $432 mln DRIVE Project for Ukraine's infrastructure sustainability

Industrial production in Ukraine grows by 3.6% in 2024

EBRD approves loan of up to EUR270 mln for Naftogaz to buy natural gas for next two heating seasons

Wizz Air ready to launch 100 routes from Ukraine six months after airspace opened - CEO

PrivatBank to raise hryvnia deposit interest rates to 13-14% starting April 1

LATEST

Export duty on scrap metal from Ukraine to Türkiye to remain even after possible Free Trade Agreement ratification – MP

World Bank approves $432 mln DRIVE Project for Ukraine's infrastructure sustainability

Ukrfinzhytlo, Ukrainian Developers Association launch Developer's Account

Ukraine exportes 3.2 mln tonnes of grain in March – Ministry of Agriculture

Ukraine's Parliament adopts EU-Integration law regulating road transport market

Spring planting in Ukraine 10.4% ahead of last year's pace: 551,800 ha sown

Kyivstar begins negotiations to acquire Uklon in early 2023, deal to close next week – Kyivstar CEO

Ukraine asks IAEA to verify info about damage to diesel tank at Zaporizhia NPP, assess consequences of possible accident

Construction work completed in Ukraine in 2024 increases by 23.5% - statistics

Hesburger opens food production facility, distribution center in Boryspil with EUR 7.3 mln investment

AD
AD
Empire School
AD