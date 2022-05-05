Facts

18:04 05.05.2022

Russian troops destroy and damage more than 32 mln sq m of housing in Ukraine

Russian troops destroy and damage more than 32 mln sq m of housing in Ukraine

Russian troops have already destroyed and damaged more than 32 million square meters of housing in Ukraine, Minister of Social Policy Maryna Lazebna said.

"The scale of the humanitarian catastrophe that this war brings with is growing. Russian troops are destroying our lives. They are targeting critical life support infrastructure, trying to leave cities without electricity, water, gas, communications, food and medicine deliveries," Lazebna said on the results of an extraordinary meeting of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development on the migration crisis associated with Ukraine.

According to her, Russian troops have already destroyed and damaged more than 32 million square meters of housing, more than 1,400 educational institutions and about 250 medical institutions.

