Volume of loans issued in 4 months of 2025 under eOselia program decreases by 40% - Ukrfinzhytlo

The amount of loans issued under the affordable mortgage program eOselia since the beginning of 2025 is UAH 3.2 billion, the program operator PrJSC Ukrainian Financial Housing Company (Ukrfinzhytlo) reported.

As reported, 1,700 families have received loans since the beginning of the year.

According to statistics from Ukrfinzhytlo, during the same period in 2024, loans worth UAH 5.3 billion were issued to 3,100 families.

In total, as of April 29, for the entire period of the preferential mortgage program eOselia (since 2022), 16,581 families became homeowners, the total amount of loans received is UAH 27.267 billion.