18:43 24.04.2025
Ukrainian Intelligence Agency: Enemy SU-30SM aircraft destroyed in Russia
An enemy Su-30SM multi-role fighter was destroyed as a result of successful sabotage on the territory of the Rostov-on-Don Central Russian airfield, the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine said.
"Another action of resistance to the criminal Putin regime in Russia – on the territory of the Rostov-on-Don Central airfield, the aggressor's multi-role fighter Su-30SM with tail number '35' caught fire and burned down," the agency said on the Telegram channel on Thursday.
As noted in the attached video, this was possible thanks to a successful sabotage with infiltration.
The estimated cost of the destroyed enemy aircraft is $50 million.