Ukrainian Intelligence Agency: Enemy SU-30SM aircraft destroyed in Russia

An enemy Su-30SM multi-role fighter was destroyed as a result of successful sabotage on the territory of the Rostov-on-Don Central Russian airfield, the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine said.

"Another action of resistance to the criminal Putin regime in Russia – on the territory of the Rostov-on-Don Central airfield, the aggressor's multi-role fighter Su-30SM with tail number '35' caught fire and burned down," the agency said on the Telegram channel on Thursday.

As noted in the attached video, this was possible thanks to a successful sabotage with infiltration.

The estimated cost of the destroyed enemy aircraft is $50 million.