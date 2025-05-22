Over 17,000 families purchase housing under eOselia program

Under the eOselia preferential mortgage program, some 17,012 loans were issued for a total amount of UAH 28 billion, the press service of the program operator, PrJSC Ukrainian Financial Housing Company (Ukrfinzhytlo) said.

The eOselia affordable mortgage program was launched in October 2022 by the Ministry of Economy of Ukraine together with the Ministry of Digital Economy and Ukrfinzhytlo.

"Some 17,000 loans, about 11,000 children provided with housing, and over 1 million square meters of living space – these are the results of the program to date. After the program was updated in November last year, more and more people are buying housing in new buildings: if last year there were 33%, then this year – almost 60%. This is a good incentive for the construction market, which is actively recovering," First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Economy of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko said.

Over the entire period of the program, the largest number of borrowers has been among military personnel and security forces. Some 8,930 such borrowers have used the 3% mortgage program, which is 52% of all loans under eOselia.

In second place are Ukrainians without a profession, who can use the 7% program. This is 4,105 loans (24% of all borrowers).

Next come teachers and doctors with 1,345 and 1,341 loans, respectively, internally displaced persons with 566, veterans with 379 and scientists with 350.

"Launched in difficult times, eOselia has turned from a 'pilot' into a national tool for supporting Ukrainians and stimulating the economy. Today we can already talk about it as one of the tools for rebuilding the country. Since the beginning of 2025, the purchase of apartments under eOselia of the so-called 'first sale,' that is, completely new housing in which no one has lived yet, has already amounted to 1,274, or almost 60%. Of these, 411 apartments were purchased by Ukrainians from trusted developers at the construction stage," Chairman of the Board of Ukrfinzhytlo Yevhen Metsher said.

Currently, 101 developers accredited by partner banks are participating in the program, offering apartments in 226 buildings under construction.

"We do not stop working with developers so that even more objects can be purchased by Ukrainians through eOselia at the construction stage. This gives people a choice of housing, encourages them to stay in the country, and the economy – growth by stimulating construction and job creation," Metzher said.

As reported, the eOselia affordable mortgage lending program has been operating in Ukraine since October 2022. Contract servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, security and defense sector employees, health professionals, teachers, and scientists can apply for a preferential mortgage at 3% per annum for a term of up to 20 years with an initial payment of 20% of the cost of housing. From August 1, 2023, war veterans, combatants, internally displaced persons (IDPs) and citizens who do not have their own housing more than the standard area can apply for participation in the eOselia program at 7%.

Under the terms of the program, preferential categories of participants can purchase housing in a house under construction and in houses no older than ten years (in the capital and regional centers), the rest of the participants – in a house no older than three years or a facility under construction. Internally displaced persons can participate in e-Oselia at 7% per annum and purchase housing up to ten years old or housing under construction throughout the territory of the country where the program operates.