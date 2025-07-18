Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:59 18.07.2025

Ministry of Veterans Affairs explains how veterans can purchase housing under eOselia program

2 min read

The Ministry of Veterans Affairs has outlined how veterans can purchase housing under the eOselia state affordable housing loan program.

According to the ministry, among the main advantages of the program: a fixed rate of 7% for the entire term of the loan (up to 20 years); a minimum down payment of 20%; a digital application through the Diia application; a simple mechanism for obtaining it.

The following can benefit: participants in combat operations; people with disabilities as a result of war; families of deceased war veterans, defined by Article 10 of the Law On the status of war veterans, guarantees of their social protection; families of deceased Defenders of Ukraine.

Among the main conditions for participation: citizenship of Ukraine; age – from 18 to 70 years; solvency; lack of own housing or housing that does not meet the established requirements; not being on the sanctions lists; not participating in other state housing programs.

To purchase housing, you must: submit an application through Diia; receive offers from banks (among the participants – Oschadbank, PrivatBank, Globus Bank, Ukrgasbank, Sky Bank); undergo a data and document check at the selected bank; choose the housing you plan to purchase, provide the bank with the documents necessary for obtaining a loan; conclude contracts with the bank and a purchase and sale agreement (real estate is registered as property, loan funds are transferred by the bank to the account of the seller of the real estate).

Regarding the requirements for housing, this can be: an apartment in an apartment building or a private house not in a combat zone or in an occupied territory with an area of up to 52.5 square meters per person and 21 square meters for each family member.

Tags: #housing #program #ministry_veterans

MORE ABOUT

14:55 09.07.2025
Nova Poshta expands military delivery to Dnipropetrovsk region via Army+

Nova Poshta expands military delivery to Dnipropetrovsk region via Army+

12:05 28.05.2025
Ukraine works to increase funding for its missile program – Zelenskyy

Ukraine works to increase funding for its missile program – Zelenskyy

19:54 22.05.2025
Over 17,000 families purchase housing under eOselia program

Over 17,000 families purchase housing under eOselia program

21:12 20.05.2025
Housing prices in Ukraine increase by 11.2% in Q1 2025 - statistics

Housing prices in Ukraine increase by 11.2% in Q1 2025 - statistics

20:52 29.04.2025
Volume of loans issued in 4 months of 2025 under eOselia program decreases by 40% - Ukrfinzhytlo

Volume of loans issued in 4 months of 2025 under eOselia program decreases by 40% - Ukrfinzhytlo

19:09 15.04.2025
Communities affected by war will receive over $190 mln in aid from partners – Ministry of Development

Communities affected by war will receive over $190 mln in aid from partners – Ministry of Development

19:13 11.04.2025
UNHCR to continue support for Ukrainians with damaged or destroyed homes – ministry

UNHCR to continue support for Ukrainians with damaged or destroyed homes – ministry

11:00 26.02.2025
Ukrainian Red Cross, World Food Program provide food kits to residents of Kherson region

Ukrainian Red Cross, World Food Program provide food kits to residents of Kherson region

19:36 22.01.2025
EU, Denmark, Lithuania launch EUR 14 mln programme to support Ukraine's path to EU accession

EU, Denmark, Lithuania launch EUR 14 mln programme to support Ukraine's path to EU accession

20:16 16.01.2025
Leaders of NATO, Poland, Latvia, Finland, Belgium, Croatia to speak at Davos Ukrainian Breakfast

Leaders of NATO, Poland, Latvia, Finland, Belgium, Croatia to speak at Davos Ukrainian Breakfast

HOT NEWS

AFU liberate village of Yalta in Donetsk region near administrative border with Dnipropetrovsk

Zelenskyy notes difficult situation on border of Sumy, Kharkiv regions; announces tangible response from occupiers

Syrsky: Enemy loses average of 1,251 servicemen daily

Next Ramstein meeting goes virtual July 21, NATO chief and Pentagon head to attend

Zelenskyy agrees with Macron on training Ukrainian pilots for Mirages

LATEST

Ukraine has unique experience in countering Russia's cyberattacks, will strengthen collective resilience of partners

Govt restricts supply of medicines to one distributor to prevent pharma market monopolization

UK imposes sanctions on three units of Russia's GRU, 18 of their agents

AFU liberate village of Yalta in Donetsk region near administrative border with Dnipropetrovsk

Zelenskyy notes difficult situation on border of Sumy, Kharkiv regions; announces tangible response from occupiers

NATO countries to employ full range of capabilities to counter cyber threats from Russia – Rutte

Erdogan insists on continuation of Russia-Ukraine talks in Istanbul as soon as convenient dates determined

Syrsky: Enemy loses average of 1,251 servicemen daily

Unmanned Systems Forces Commander Brovdi: NATO security doctrines require revision

Shmyhal meets with Syrsky, Hnatov: Preparing new deliveries of weapons for our defenders

AD
AD