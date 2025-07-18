Ministry of Veterans Affairs explains how veterans can purchase housing under eOselia program

The Ministry of Veterans Affairs has outlined how veterans can purchase housing under the eOselia state affordable housing loan program.

According to the ministry, among the main advantages of the program: a fixed rate of 7% for the entire term of the loan (up to 20 years); a minimum down payment of 20%; a digital application through the Diia application; a simple mechanism for obtaining it.

The following can benefit: participants in combat operations; people with disabilities as a result of war; families of deceased war veterans, defined by Article 10 of the Law On the status of war veterans, guarantees of their social protection; families of deceased Defenders of Ukraine.

Among the main conditions for participation: citizenship of Ukraine; age – from 18 to 70 years; solvency; lack of own housing or housing that does not meet the established requirements; not being on the sanctions lists; not participating in other state housing programs.

To purchase housing, you must: submit an application through Diia; receive offers from banks (among the participants – Oschadbank, PrivatBank, Globus Bank, Ukrgasbank, Sky Bank); undergo a data and document check at the selected bank; choose the housing you plan to purchase, provide the bank with the documents necessary for obtaining a loan; conclude contracts with the bank and a purchase and sale agreement (real estate is registered as property, loan funds are transferred by the bank to the account of the seller of the real estate).

Regarding the requirements for housing, this can be: an apartment in an apartment building or a private house not in a combat zone or in an occupied territory with an area of up to 52.5 square meters per person and 21 square meters for each family member.