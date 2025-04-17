Aggressor damages, destroys almost 2,000 health facilities in Ukraine

Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official/

As a result of the aggressor's attacks and shelling, some 1,984 health facilities were destroyed and damaged, the Ministry of Health said, citing Deputy Minister, Chief Sanitary Doctor Ihor Kuzin.

He said 301 health facilities were completely destroyed.

Kuzin also said that in 2025 the Ministry of Health plans to reconstruct the Children's Regional Hospital in Mykolaiv and the Central City Hospital in Rivne.

Within the framework of the joint project of the Ministry of Health, the World Bank and the Council of Europe Development Bank Health Enhancement And Lifesaving (HEAL) Ukraine Project, it is planned to modernize the Center for Mental Health and Rehabilitation of Veterans "Lisova Poliana," the All-Ukrainian health and rehabilitation center "Tsibli" in Kyiv region, build a Comprehensive Rehabilitation Center in Volyn and a Rehabilitation Center 4.5.0 in Uzhgorod.

To date, 594 facilities have been restored. Currently, within the framework of the HEAL Ukraine project, work is underway at Irpin Central City Hospital, primary health care centers in Koziatyn, Vinnytsia region and No. 4 in Vinnytsia, and the outpatient department of Nosivka City Hospital, Chernihiv region. Work has recently begun at Khmelnytsky Regional Children's Hospital.

A project to increase energy independence in 130 "primary" facilities is also underway, as part of which modern photovoltaic power plants are already operating in 108 such health facilities in 18 regions.