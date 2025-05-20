Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
21:12 20.05.2025

Housing prices in Ukraine increase by 11.2% in Q1 2025 - statistics

2 min read
 The housing price index in Ukraine in January-March 2025 is 111.2%, while for the same period in 2024 the figure was 116%, the State Statistics Service reported.

According to its data, in the primary market, housing prices in the first quarter of 2025 slowed down to 14.8% compared to 17.6% in the first quarter of last year. Two-room apartments rose in price the most - by 15.1%. The increase in prices for one-room and three-room apartments was 14.4%.

In the secondary market, prices slowed down to 9.3% in January-March 2025 compared to 15.3% for the same period in 2024. Thus, the growth in prices for one-room apartments was 9%, two-room apartments - 9.7%, three-room apartments - 9.4%.

According to the statistics agency, compared to the previous quarter, housing prices increased by 3.9%, while in the primary market - by 4.3%, in the secondary - by 3.6%.

According to the State Statistics Service, in the first quarter of 2025, prices for "primary" apartments increased by 4.4% for one-room apartments compared to the fourth quarter of 2024, for two-room and three-room apartments - by 4.2%. In the secondary market, prices increased by 3.7%, 3.5% and 3.7%, respectively.

As reported, according to the State Statistics Service, housing prices increased by 12.7% in 2024.

The State Statistics Service noted that the figures do not take into account temporarily occupied territories and parts of the territories where hostilities are (were) ongoing.

Tags: #housing #prices

