All temporarily occupied territories to be liberated – Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Kherson, Nova Kakhovka, Melitopol, Berdyansk, Dniprorudne and all other temporarily occupied cities and communities in which the occupiers are now pretending to be "masters" will be liberated.

"The occupiers are still on our land and still do not recognize the apparent failure of their so-called operation. We still need to fight and direct all efforts to drive the occupiers out, " he said in his video address.

"And we will do it. Ukraine will be free. The Ukrainian flag will return wherever it should be by right. Return with a normal life, which Russia is simply unable to provide even on its own territory," he said.