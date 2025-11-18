Russia forcibly mobilizes over 46,000 Ukrainians in occupied territories

Ukraine has established that the Russian Federation has forcibly mobilized 46,327 Ukrainians from the temporarily occupied territories, Secretary of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, Brigadier General Dmytro Usov has said.

"As of today, we have established that 46,327 of our citizens were forcibly mobilized from the occupied territories. This is the number that is fighting against us," he said during the third international conference Crimea Global.

According to Usov, 5,638 citizens are from the Donetsk region, 4,650 from the Luhansk region, 35,371 citizens from Crimea and more than 5,000 from Sevastopol, 560 people from the Zaporizhia region and 478 people from the Kherson region.

"These figures have been confirmed directly by the Russian side. And we, as military intelligence, managed to obtain this data, these documents," he said.