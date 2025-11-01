Enemy occupies Novo-Hryhoryivka in Zaporizhia region, advances near Pokrovsk – DeepState

Photo: https://t.me/DeepStateUA

Russian occupiers have established control over the village of Novo-Hryhoryivka in Polohivsky district of Zaporizhia region on Novo-Pavlivsk front line, advancing near the neighboring village of Chervonohirske, as well as the village of Kozatske in Pokrovsk district and in the neighboring village of Myroliubivka.

"Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled the enemy near Chervone Shakhove [between Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka]. The enemy advanced near Kozatske, Chervonohirske, and Myroliubivka, and occupied Novo-Hryhoryivka," the DeepState OSINT project reported on its Telegram channel on Saturday.

On the project maps, Chervonohirske and Kozatske are in the "gray zone" of uncertain control, Myroliubivka is partially occupied, partially in the "gray zone."

In total, the enemy's control area along Novo-Pavlivsk direction increased by 14.58 square kilometers over the past two days, while the "gray zone" decreased by 6.86 square kilometers. Along Pokrovsk axis, it increased by 4.71 square kilometers, while the "gray zone" increased by 5.19 square kilometers. The "gray zone" near Chasiv Yar and Huliai-Pole also expanded slightly, while other sections of the front remained unchanged.

Last week, the occupiers increased their area of ​​control by an average of 9.06 square kilometers per day, while the "gray zone" increased by an average of 5.93 square kilometers per day.

On the maps of the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW) for October 31, not only Novo-Hryhoryivka, but also Chervonohirske and Kozatske are shown as occupied, Myroliubivka is partially in the "gray zone", but is surrounded on three sides by territory under the complete control of the Russian Federation.

According to the maps of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as of 8:00 on October 1, all four villages remain under Ukrainian control, although Novo-Hryhoryivka and Myroliubivka are in close proximity to the occupiers' control zone.