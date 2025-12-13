Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:06 13.12.2025

Defense forces liberate Kondrashivka, Radkivka, several districts in Northern Kupiansk – National Guard

2 min read

Ukraine’s Defense Forces have liberated Kondrashivka, Radkivka, their surrounding areas, and several districts in northern Kupiansk, according to the press service of the National Guard of Ukraine.

"The command of the National Guard Corps Khartiia reports the successful conduct of an operation to stabilize the situation in the Kupiansk direction. Kondrashivka, Radkivka, their surrounding areas, and several districts in northern Kupiansk have been liberated. In total, from September 22 to December 12, 1,027 Russians were killed, 291 wounded, 13 taken prisoner. More than 200 occupiers are encircled," the statement said.

According to the report, following enemy actions and an escalation of the situation in the city in September of this year, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrsky created the Khartiia search-and-strike grouping, which launched an operation to eliminate the Russian breakthrough.

Planning and command of the operation were carried out by the 2nd National Guard Corps Khartiia in cooperation with the Kupiansk Tactical Group and under the direct supervision of Syrsky and National Guard Commander Oleksandr Pivnenko.

"The operation involves the Khartiia Brigade, the 475th Assault Regiment ‘Code 9.2’ of the 92nd Assault Brigade, units of the Foreign Legion of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, and the 144th Mechanized Brigade. The grouping broke through to the Oskil River, cutting off enemy supply lines," the statement said.

Tags: #liberated #defense_forces

