Erdogan again invites Putin to hold talks with Zelensky in Istanbul

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, reiterated his proposal to raise talks in Istanbul to the level of leaders, the Turkish presidential administration reported.

"President Erdogan reiterated his proposal to elevate the Istanbul process, an important step for negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, to the level of leaders," the Turkish presidential administration said in a Twitter post on Tuesday.

Drawing attention to the importance of a ceasefire, effective humanitarian corridors and safe evacuations, Erdoğan said Turkey would continue to make every effort to end the current state of affairs, which is damaging to everyone, and to establish a lasting peace.

"President Erdogan noted that a continuation of the positive momentum achieved at the Istanbul talks in order to pave the way for peace would benefit everyone," the message reads.