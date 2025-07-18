Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:03 18.07.2025

Erdogan insists on continuation of Russia-Ukraine talks in Istanbul as soon as convenient dates determined

Erdogan insists on continuation of Russia-Ukraine talks in Istanbul as soon as convenient dates determined

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had a call with Vladimir Putin and stated the crucial importance of the third round of Russia-Ukraine talks, which he also proposed to hold in Istanbul, the Turkish presidential office reported on Friday.

"President Erdogan stated that the start of the third round of talks between Russia and Ukraine is of crucial importance, and that Turkey will continue to hold talks in Istanbul as soon as appropriate dates are determined for the parties," according to the statement on the X social network.

He also stressed the importance of Israel not violating Syria's sovereignty, and stated that Turkey seeks to ensure stability and security in Syria and help the country recover as quickly as possible.

As reported, the second round of negotiations between the delegations of Ukraine and Russia, coordinated by Turkey, took place in Istanbul on June 2. The main agenda for discussion was supposed to be a ceasefire, an exchange of prisoners of war, and preparations for a meeting at the leadership level.

