Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:54 26.06.2025

Erdogan: Trump ready to come to Turkey for peace in Ukraine if Putin comes

1 min read
Erdogan: Trump ready to come to Turkey for peace in Ukraine if Putin comes

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that US President Donald Trump has expressed his readiness to come to Turkey to work on peace with Ukraine if Putin comes, TRT Global reports.

"The Turkish president revealed details of his conversation with US leader Donald Trump, saying that he was ready to come to participate in peace talks. ‘If Russian President Vladimir Putin comes to Istanbul or Ankara for a settlement, I will also come to Istanbul or Ankara,’" Erdogan quoted Trump as saying to reporters on board the plane after returning from the Netherlands.

The Turkish leader stressed his country's readiness to take decisive steps for the sake of a peaceful settlement: "If it takes digging a well with a needle to resolve the issue, we will do it."

Erdogan spoke about his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a dinner hosted by the King of the Netherlands on June 24, where the allies' support for Ukraine and the outcome of the war were the main topics of discussion.

Tags: #putin #trump #erdogan

MORE ABOUT

10:26 26.06.2025
Meloni: I tell Trump determination shown towards Iran should be same towards Ukraine

Meloni: I tell Trump determination shown towards Iran should be same towards Ukraine

18:16 25.06.2025
Trump promises to consider possibility of supplying Ukraine with more Patriot missiles

Trump promises to consider possibility of supplying Ukraine with more Patriot missiles

18:04 25.06.2025
Trump announces conversation with Putin

Trump announces conversation with Putin

18:03 25.06.2025
Trump says he does not discuss ceasefire with Zelenskyy: I want to know how he's doing

Trump says he does not discuss ceasefire with Zelenskyy: I want to know how he's doing

17:43 25.06.2025
Zelenskyy, Trump discuss steps for ceasefire

Zelenskyy, Trump discuss steps for ceasefire

09:27 25.06.2025
White House unofficially confirms Trump's intention to meet with Zelenskyy in person

White House unofficially confirms Trump's intention to meet with Zelenskyy in person

11:20 24.06.2025
Zelenskyy plans to meet with Trump at NATO summit

Zelenskyy plans to meet with Trump at NATO summit

17:00 21.06.2025
Zelenskyy: Putin wants not only all of Ukraine, but also Belarus, Baltic states, Moldova, Caucasus, and countries like Kazakhstan

Zelenskyy: Putin wants not only all of Ukraine, but also Belarus, Baltic states, Moldova, Caucasus, and countries like Kazakhstan

20:57 20.06.2025
While Putin busy sending Russian feet to invade other countries, he bringing Russians inside country to their knees economically – Sybiha

While Putin busy sending Russian feet to invade other countries, he bringing Russians inside country to their knees economically – Sybiha

12:02 19.06.2025
Putin is ‘open to talks’ with Zelenskyy, but again questions his legitimacy

Putin is ‘open to talks’ with Zelenskyy, but again questions his legitimacy

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy reports on exchange of prisoners, soldiers of AFU, National Guard, Border Guard Service returned

Bus carrying 55 Ukrainians overturns in Romania – MFA

Emergency and restoration work at the site of the Russian missile strike in the Shevchenkivskyi district has been completed in Kyiv

Ukraine, Council of Europe sign agreement on Special Tribunal to investigate crime of aggression against Ukraine

Advance of Russian troops in border areas of Sumy region stopped as of this week – Syrsky

LATEST

Zelenskyy reports on exchange of prisoners, soldiers of AFU, National Guard, Border Guard Service returned

Vast majority of books in Ukraine published in state language

25 residential buildings significantly damaged by Russian strikes have already been restored in Kyiv, 7 more are in the works

Former Odesa Mayor Bodelan passes away

Traffic at Uhryniv border crossing point temporarily suspended

Crimean Tatar flag raised in Kyiv as a sign of solidarity

Bus carrying 55 Ukrainians overturns in Romania – MFA

Politics should not prevail and cause chaos in city governance - Klitschko at KCSA meeting

Emergency and restoration work at the site of the Russian missile strike in the Shevchenkivskyi district has been completed in Kyiv

Orban: Hungary opposes Ukraine's membership in EU because of war

AD
AD