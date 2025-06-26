Erdogan: Trump ready to come to Turkey for peace in Ukraine if Putin comes

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that US President Donald Trump has expressed his readiness to come to Turkey to work on peace with Ukraine if Putin comes, TRT Global reports.

"The Turkish president revealed details of his conversation with US leader Donald Trump, saying that he was ready to come to participate in peace talks. ‘If Russian President Vladimir Putin comes to Istanbul or Ankara for a settlement, I will also come to Istanbul or Ankara,’" Erdogan quoted Trump as saying to reporters on board the plane after returning from the Netherlands.

The Turkish leader stressed his country's readiness to take decisive steps for the sake of a peaceful settlement: "If it takes digging a well with a needle to resolve the issue, we will do it."

Erdogan spoke about his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a dinner hosted by the King of the Netherlands on June 24, where the allies' support for Ukraine and the outcome of the war were the main topics of discussion.