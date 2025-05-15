Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
21:31 15.05.2025

Zelenskyy and Erdogan discuss security guarantees in Black Sea during meeting

1 min read
 During a meeting in Ankara on Thursday, May 15, the Presidents of Ukraine and Turkey, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, discussed cooperation within the coalition of the willing, security issues, and the restoration of Ukraine, the President’s Office reports.

“The meeting also addressed cooperation within the Coalition of the Willing and the implementation of the developed proposals. The President of Ukraine thanked Türkiye for its readiness to ensure the monitoring of the ceasefire, particularly at sea. The two Presidents discussed in detail the issue of further security guarantees, particularly regarding civilian navigation in the Black Sea. Special attention was given to maritime demining as part of the efforts of Ukraine, Türkiye, Bulgaria, and Romania,” the message reads.

Tags: #erdogan #zelenskyy #meeting

