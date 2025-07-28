Erdogan: Ground to be prepared in Turkey for organization of Ukraine-Russia peace table soon

Soon, the ground will be prepared in Turkey for the organization of a peace table in order to put an end to Russia's war against Ukraine, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

He made the corresponding statement following the results of a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers on Monday.

"[Russia-Ukraine] Similar to the negotiation table in Istanbul, in the near future, the ground will be prepared in Turkey for the organization of a peace table, and this bloody war will be put to an end," the Directorate of Communications of the Republic of Turkey said on the X social network citing Erdogan.

On July 25, Erdogan expressed hope that it would become clear this week whether U.S. President Donald Trump will meet with Vladimir Putin in Istanbul – he plans to hold relevant talks with both leaders.

"In the near future, we will seek to meet again with Mr. Putin, perhaps this week, and also with Mr. Trump, to see if we can bring these leaders (Putin and Zelenskyy) together in Istanbul," Erdogan said.