15:57 23.04.2022

Curfew will be in effect throughout Ukraine on Easter night - K.Tymoshenko

Curfew will be in effect throughout Ukraine on Easter night - K.Tymoshenko

On Easter night from April 23 to April 24, a curfew will be in effect throughout Ukraine, Deputy Head of the President's Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko said.

In a Telegram video message on Saturday, he said that in Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhia, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Kherson regions, the curfew will last from 19:00 Saturday to 05:00 Sunday

From 23:00 to 05:00, the curfew will be in effect in Kyiv, Odesa, Kirovohrad, Vinnytsia, Volyn, Zhytomyr, Dnipropetrovsk, Rivne, Poltava, Chernihiv, Sumy, Cherkasy, Ivano-Frankivsk, Lviv, Ternopil, Khmelnytsky, Zakarpattia and Chernivtsi regions.

