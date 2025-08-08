Mykolaiv region allows truck movement during curfew due to heat wave

The movement of heavy vehicles on highways during the curfew is allowed in the Mykolaiv region for the next month due to the daytime heat, the Mykolaiv regional state administration reported on its website on Friday.

"Temporarily, until September 10, 2025, during prolonged hot weather (air temperature above +28°C), heavy vehicles are allowed to move on highways of the Mykolaiv region during the curfew, except in cases of a real threat to the life and safety of people, the interests of society or the state... Drivers and owners of heavy vehicles are recommended to have with them and provide, upon request by officials, accompanying documents for the cargo to ensure unhindered movement," the message says.

The corresponding order No. 319-p "On the movement of heavy vehicles on public highways at high air temperatures" was signed on August 6 by the head of the Mykolaiv regional military administration, Vitaly Kim.

"The order was adopted to preserve the road surface during hot weather and prevent the accumulation of heavy vehicles in sumps and along public roads," the regional administration said.