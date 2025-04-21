Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:36 21.04.2025

On Easter, 32% fewer clashes on front than on Saturday

Over the past 24 hours, on Easter, April 20, some 96 clashes were recorded on the front of the Russian-Ukrainian war, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Telegram in recent information on the Russian invasion as of 8:00 Monday.

This is 32% less than the day before yesterday, when 127 clashes were recorded.

At the same time, the most difficult situation remains in the Pokrovsk direction in Donetsk region, where the number of clashes on Sunday was the same as on Saturday - 39.

A significant reduction in enemy activity was recorded in Kharkiv region (one clash each in the Kharkiv and Kupiansk directions on Sunday versus two and seven, respectively, on Saturday) and in the Novopavlivka direction (five versus 12), while in the Siversk and Orikhiv directions there were more clashes on Sunday (three versus four, respectively, while on Saturday there were two and three).

Also on Sunday, a threefold decrease in the number of attacks by the occupiers was recorded. "According to the updated information, yesterday the enemy carried out 1,882 attacks on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, including 33 from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 957 kamikaze drones," the General Staff reported on Monday morning.

On Saturday, the enemy carried out 5,912 artillery attacks, including 115 from multiple launch rocket systems.

For their part, the missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces struck only one area of ​​concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, as well as an artillery piece of the enemy, over the past day. On Saturday, the Defense Forces struck 15 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, three UAV control points, two air defense systems, five missile and artillery pieces of the Russian invaders.

