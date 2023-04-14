Facts

12:13 14.04.2023

Air Forces don’t rule out shelling of Ukraine by invaders on Easter

1 min read
Air Forces don’t rule out shelling of Ukraine by invaders on Easter

Spokesperson of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Yuriy Ihnat, did not rule out the possibility of shelling by the Russian occupiers of Ukraine on Easter, April 16.

"It's hard to say. Maybe," Ihnat said on the air of the national telethon on Friday, answering a question about the likelihood that the occupiers will resort to large-scale shelling of the territory of Ukraine on Easter due to the shortage of missiles.

"These people have nothing sacred. They may be able to make various provocations for these holidays, and there are still their first May Day, Nine May celebrations and so on. Therefore, we just need to prepare, be attentive, take care of ourselves, first of all, our citizens, observe the air alarm signals, and the Air Forces will do everything for that," the representative of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine added.

Tags: #easter #air_forces

MORE ABOUT

11:48 11.02.2023
Canadian Mint sells coins with Ukrainian Easter egg for almost CAD3 mln, will send proceeds to Ukraine

Canadian Mint sells coins with Ukrainian Easter egg for almost CAD3 mln, will send proceeds to Ukraine

12:07 16.07.2022
Ukrainian air defense forces shoot down four Kh-101 missiles launched by enemy at Dnipro – Air Forces

Ukrainian air defense forces shoot down four Kh-101 missiles launched by enemy at Dnipro – Air Forces

15:57 23.04.2022
Curfew will be in effect throughout Ukraine on Easter night - K.Tymoshenko

Curfew will be in effect throughout Ukraine on Easter night - K.Tymoshenko

13:19 29.04.2021
Over 90% of Ukrainians to celebrate Easter on May 2, almost 20% of adult population to go to church

Over 90% of Ukrainians to celebrate Easter on May 2, almost 20% of adult population to go to church

13:11 29.04.2021
Kravchuk: text of 'Easter truce' could not be agreed upon in TCG on April 28 due to lack of understanding of subjects of its implementation

Kravchuk: text of 'Easter truce' could not be agreed upon in TCG on April 28 due to lack of understanding of subjects of its implementation

11:59 29.04.2021
OSCE call on sides to take urgent demining actions in Donbas ahead of Easter

OSCE call on sides to take urgent demining actions in Donbas ahead of Easter

09:25 29.04.2021
TCG fails to agree on 'Easter truce,' consultations to continue – Arestovych

TCG fails to agree on 'Easter truce,' consultations to continue – Arestovych

AD

HOT NEWS

Budanov on leak of classified Pentagon documents: Russia is only beneficiary of this

AFU eliminates 500 invaders, four tanks, seven artillery systems in past 24 hours – General Staff

Zelenskyy establishes Day of military-industrial complex on anniversary of Moskva cruiser destruction

EU Council approves EUR1 bln allocation for ammunition for Ukraine

In Bakhmut area, Russian forces lose almost 4,500 people in two weeks, every day - up to 50 enemy assaults – AFU

LATEST

Russia re-energises its assault on Bakhmut – British intelligence

Budanov on leak of classified Pentagon documents: Russia is only beneficiary of this

Russia can reconstitute itself as serious threat to Ukraine in long run, but not yet capable of conducting several offensives coincidently - ISW

AFU eliminates 500 invaders, four tanks, seven artillery systems in past 24 hours – General Staff

AFU destroys enemy radar, electronic warfare station – General Staff

Zelenskyy signs decree appointing Lysohor as head of Luhansk Regional Administration, Artiukh of Sumy Regional Administration

Switzerland intends to allocate at least $1.7 bln to Ukraine until 2028 – media

Serbian FM denies information on arms supplies to Ukraine

Ukrainian President's Office hosts briefing for heads of diplomatic missions of EU states on sanctions policy priorities

Ukraine, Romania, Moldova ready to jointly counter Russian propaganda, strengthen security – defense and foreign ministers' meeting

AD
AD
AD
AD