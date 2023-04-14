Air Forces don’t rule out shelling of Ukraine by invaders on Easter

Spokesperson of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Yuriy Ihnat, did not rule out the possibility of shelling by the Russian occupiers of Ukraine on Easter, April 16.

"It's hard to say. Maybe," Ihnat said on the air of the national telethon on Friday, answering a question about the likelihood that the occupiers will resort to large-scale shelling of the territory of Ukraine on Easter due to the shortage of missiles.

"These people have nothing sacred. They may be able to make various provocations for these holidays, and there are still their first May Day, Nine May celebrations and so on. Therefore, we just need to prepare, be attentive, take care of ourselves, first of all, our citizens, observe the air alarm signals, and the Air Forces will do everything for that," the representative of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine added.