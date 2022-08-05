Facts

12:39 05.08.2022

Curfew introduced in Mykolaiv from 23:00 on Aug 5 to 05:00 on Aug 8 – region’s head Kim

1 min read
On the territory of Mykolaiv, a curfew with appropriate restrictions is introduced from 23:00 on Friday, August 5, to 5:00 on Monday, August 8, head of the Regional Military Administration Vitaliy Kim reported.

"I signed a curfew order from today from 23:00 till Monday until 05:00," Kim said in a video message posted on the Telegram channel.

Kim urged everyone to understand the appropriate measures, plan a weekend and purchase the necessary goods for two days.

He asked residents to plan a detour of the city. Three international buses, as Kim stressed, will leave the city.

