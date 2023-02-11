Facts

11:48 11.02.2023

Canadian Mint sells coins with Ukrainian Easter egg for almost CAD3 mln, will send proceeds to Ukraine

The Canadian Mint has decided to allocate net proceeds from the sale of the annual 2023 Pysanka (Easter egg) gold and silver coin issue to humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

"Your 2023 fine silver pysanka features a Trypillian art style, which is derived from prehistoric pottery designs and produced in earthy colors," the report says.

"Your all-gold pysanka is crafted in 99.99% pure gold with a luminous proof finish that casts its glow over all the richly symbolic and meaningful details. The engraved-only floral motif combines highly intricate detailing and polishes that reflect the highest caliber of minting and exemplify world-class craftsmanship," the Mint said on its website.

Coins in the traditional form of pysanka were issued in a circulation of 7,500 and 275 pieces, respectively, and at a face value of 20 and 250 Canadian dollars, respectively, and were offered at a price of 139.95 and 6,999.95 Canadian dollars

"Yesterday, the Canadian Royal Mint issued an incredibly beautiful coin with the image of a Ukrainian Easter egg… The entire collection, which is 7,500 coins, was completely sold out in a day," Ambassador of Ukraine Yulia Kovaliv noted.

The total amount of sale of coins at the declared value is 2.97 million Canadian dollars (about $2.23 million at the current exchange rate) with a total face value of 0.150 million Canadian dollars.

