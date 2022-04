The curfew in Kyiv and Kyiv region from April 17 will begin at 22:00 and end at 05:00, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

"The time of the curfew is changing in Kyiv and the region. From today, from April 17, the curfew will start an hour later and end an hour earlier. And it will last from 22:00 to 05:00 in the morning," Klitschko wrote on Telegram on Sunday.