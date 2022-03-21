Extended curfew for Kyiv, Kyiv region announced, starting 20:00 on Mon, ending 07:00 on Wed

The curfew in Kyiv and Kyiv region will be lengthened, lasting from 20:00 Monday to 07:00 Wednesday, Mayor Vitali Klitschko has said.

"The curfew in Kyiv and the region will be strengthened again. It will begin today at 20:00 and will last until 7 am on March 23, i.e. until the day after tomorrow," Klitschko said in a video message on Monday.

He clarified that shops, pharmacies, gas stations and other institutions will not work on Tuesday.

"I ask everyone to stay at home or in shelters during alarms. You can travel around the city by transport with special passes, adhering to the rules of martial law," Klitschko summed up.