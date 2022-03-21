Facts

Extended curfew for Kyiv, Kyiv region announced, starting 20:00 on Mon, ending 07:00 on Wed

The curfew in Kyiv and Kyiv region will be lengthened, lasting from 20:00 Monday to 07:00 Wednesday, Mayor Vitali Klitschko has said.

"The curfew in Kyiv and the region will be strengthened again. It will begin today at 20:00 and will last until 7 am on March 23, i.e. until the day after tomorrow," Klitschko said in a video message on Monday.

He clarified that shops, pharmacies, gas stations and other institutions will not work on Tuesday.

"I ask everyone to stay at home or in shelters during alarms. You can travel around the city by transport with special passes, adhering to the rules of martial law," Klitschko summed up.

MORE ABOUT

13:30 21.03.2022
Russian occupiers kidnap four journalists in Melitopol – Union of Journalists

13:22 21.03.2022
Czech PM: Unified approach to Russia, sanctions only way to stop Putin

13:20 21.03.2022
AFU destroys four of ten Russian armies – Arestovych

13:13 21.03.2022
Not enough progress in Moscow-Kyiv talks for Putin-Zelensky meeting thus far – Peskov

13:05 21.03.2022
SBU publishes interception of Kadyrov fighters' conversation: they work as barrage detachments, suffer losses

12:57 21.03.2022
European Commission soon to provide opinion on possibility of Ukraine's membership in EU – EU Commissioner

12:40 21.03.2022
Over 3 mln Ukrainians leave for European countries, 11-12 mln people become IDPs – Podoliak

12:33 21.03.2022
Rada chairman calls on participants of Kalinowski Forum to create parliamentary and govt coalitions to protect Ukraine

12:26 21.03.2022
Nearly 1,000 buildings, mostly residential buildings, destroyed as result of enemy shelling in Kharkiv - Terekhov

12:24 21.03.2022
Nearly 3.5 mln refugees flee Ukraine in 25 days of war – UN

