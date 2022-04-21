Facts

19:49 21.04.2022

Zelensky turns to Portugal requesting to hand over Leopard tanks, armored personnel carriers, anti-ship weapons

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has addressed the parliament and people of Portugal with a request to transfer Leopard tanks, armored personnel carriers and Harpoon anti-ship missiles to Ukraine to protect against Russian aggression.

"When we address the peoples of the free world, we are talking about simple and understandable things. We demand weapons to defend against the brutal Russian invasion, which brought our people as much evil as the Nazi invasion brought 80 years ago. Leopard tanks, armored personnel carriers 'Harpoon' anti-ship missiles are what you have and how you can help to protect the freedom and civilization of Europe. Therefore, I appeal to your state with a request to provide us with this assistance," Zelensky said in a video statement.

He also announced the need to increase sanctions pressure on Russia and the principled decision of European companies to exit the Russian market.

In addition, Zelensky stressed the need to close all ports in Portugal to Russian ships, especially those that the Russians are trying to hide under false flags.

The head of state also asked to support Ukraine's full membership in the EU and thanked the Portuguese for the assistance provided earlier.

