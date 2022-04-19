Facts

18:58 19.04.2022

National telecom center blocks number of Internet access channels used by occupiers

The National Center for Operational and Technical Management of Telecommunications Networks under the State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection, together with Internet providers, blocked a number of Internet access channels that the occupiers used for their own purposes.

The State Special Communications Service said on its Telegram channel on Tuesday, representatives of the National Center also continue to coordinate the actions of mobile network operators to resume the work of base stations in the territories liberated from the invaders. Thanks to joint actions, in particular, coverage was restored in the village of Dymer, Kyiv region.

At the request of Lviv City Council, the National Center, together with Kyivstar, connected another civil protection siren to the Internet, thanks to which even more Lviv residents and guests of the city will be able to promptly receive alerts about air raid signals, the authority said.

Kyivstar also reported that during the previous week, the company's specialists returned communication in seven settlements. Repair crews resumed operation of 49 base stations and replaced more than 3.5 km of optical fiber.

The emergency team of Ukrtelecom eliminated the damage to the fiber-optic communication line in Chernihiv region: the specialists carried out the necessary work within a matter of hours and resumed the provision of IP services to subscribers in the city of Ichnia.

