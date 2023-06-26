Kyivstar to prepare white paper on possible replacement of Chinese telecom equipment

In anticipation of a possible regulatory requirement to reduce the share or complete reject various types of Chinese telecommunications equipment, Kyivstar, the largest Ukrainian telecoms operator, will prepare its own recommendations, the so-called white paper.

"We haven't had a dialogue yet. We are now doing our own, as we call it, white paper with recommendations on how to take this issue in a balanced way. That is, we understand the concern. It is rather general, because we don't have any facts (abuses)," Kyivstar president Oleksandr Komarov said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

According to him, it will take months to prepare a decision taking into account all factors and offer the optimal formula.

Komarov stressed that a one-time rejection of Chinese telecom equipment is impossible, since the share of Chinese vendors in the networks of Ukrainian operators is approximately 60% in various elements.

"If this is some kind of evolution, additional control, replacement of Chinese suppliers in some of the most critical elements of the network, in my opinion, this is possible," the head of the company said, calling for a balanced decision.

He stressed that Kyivstar is a public company that works with all the restrictions imposed on Chinese vendors and has a "white" and "black" list of suppliers of equipment and components.

"We work with companies only from the white list: this is equipment that is allowed under the restrictions and sanctions that are imposed on Chinese vendors for export to other countries," Komarov assured.

Earlier it was reported that the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine started discussing the possibility of refusing to use equipment made in China by Ukrainian telecom operators. The office assured that the issue is under discussion and decision-making will be made taking into account risk-based factors. The Ministry of Digital Transformation stated that the share of the equipment of Chinese state-owned ZTE and private Huawei in some mobile operators accounts for about 70% of the equipment, or maybe even more.