Economy

18:52 04.04.2024

Kyivteploenergo: Number of accidents in heating networks of capital last winter decreases by 15%

Kyivteploenergo: Number of accidents in heating networks of capital last winter decreases by 15%

During the heating period 2023-2024, which lasted 165 days in Kyiv, the number of damages in heating networks decreased by 15% compared to the same period in 2022-2023.

"This is the result of preparatory work in the off-season: conducting hydraulic tests, planned replacement of the most worn sections of pipelines (60 kilometers of old pipes were replaced) based on thorough diagnostics in the summer," Kyivteploenergo utility company said on Thursday.

As the company informed, in winter, some 38 KHPP emergency crews worked in intensive mode 24/7 in all districts of Kyiv.

"Thought-out logistics and clear interaction between emergency recovery teams, including with other service providers, made it possible to eliminate damage on average in less than one day," the company said.

An important factor in terms of ensuring energy security in the capital during the winter was also the readiness of heat sources for uninterrupted operation in conditions of a possible lack of electricity. In Kyivteploenergo, all boiler houses where power permits are equipped with generators.

"The staff carefully worked out the algorithm for deploying generators of different power and technical characteristics. As a result, in the event of a blackout, the operation of boiler houses is restored as soon as possible so that the client does not feel the lack of service," the company said.

In addition, the city has established uninterrupted heat supply to medical and social institutions thanks to 21 mobile boiler hous

For example, as a result of rocket attacks on February 7, 2024, the main heating network was damaged. Under these conditions, two mobile boiler houses were quickly deployed for the needs of the city clinical hospital No. 2 and the burn center.

"For almost two days, heating of medical institutions where patients with severe injuries are located was carried out thanks to mobile equipment," the company said.

Currently, the city has identified more than 90 critical facilities to which mobile boiler houses are ready to connect.

In total, in preparation for the heating period 2023 to 2024. Kyivteploenergo managed to restore more than 1,000 pieces of equipment damaged as a result of rocket attacks, which made it possible to return more than 50% of the lost nominal electrical power to the capital.

"Repairs are continuing on other equipment, which will make it possible in the future to return the energy capacity lost due to rocket attacks," the company said.

Tags: #kyiv #heating #statistics #emergencies_service #kyivteploenergo #networks

