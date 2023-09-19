Facts

20:49 19.09.2023

Azerbaijan restricts access to TikTok

1 min read

Access to the TikTok social network was temporarily limited in Azerbaijan from September 19.

"Temporary restrictions on the TikTok social network were imposed in the territory of Azerbaijan from September 19," the Electronic Security Service of the Azerbaijani Digital Development and Transport Ministry told Interfax on Tuesday.

Azerbaijani Interior Ministry spokesman Elshad Hajiyev urged the population not to repost "news of a dubious nature" and instead rely exclusively on information from the authorities.

"Access to the TikTok social network has therefore been restricted in the country," Hajiyev said.

Azerbaijani Interior Ministry forces have been put on alert across the country amid the antiterrorist operation launched in Karabakh on Tuesday, he said.

Tags: #internet #azerbaijan #networks

