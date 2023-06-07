RGC using satellite equipment and neural networks creates 3D models of gas networks

Specialists of the Regional Gas Company (RGC), using modern satellite equipment and neural networks, create three-dimensional models of gas networks, ensuring high-quality determination of the location of underground gas pipelines with an accuracy of 3 cm.

"Such work within the first stage of the technology implementation is being carried out in the gas distribution companies Lvivgaz, Rivnegaz, Ivano-Frankovskgaz and Volyngaz. Next year, the project will be implemented in all companies operating under the RGC brand," the company said in a press release on Wednesday.

As stated in the document, the neural networks that enterprises have adopted create high-precision 3D models of underground gas pipelines during their construction, replacement or reconstruction. The same technology will be used to inform about the progress of connection to gas networks.

"Three-dimensional images created by artificial intelligence provide gas workers with a full range of technical information, give an understanding of how deep the networks are laid, what diameter they are, where and with what communications they intersect," the RGC said.

This will make it possible to conduct virtual tours of gas pipelines without excavations, remotely monitor the progress of work, assess their volume and quality, material consumption, and fix problem areas. The use of these technologies makes it possible, in particular, to calculate and control estimates, volumes of earthworks and necessary materials as accurately as possible in seconds.

As the RGC said, to create 3D models of gas pipelines, specialists use smartphones with navigation software and GNSS receivers that receive location data from navigation satellites. Modern equipment allows creating maps of gas networks with an accuracy that was not available before.

"Previously, deviations were allowed, which were measured in meters. Therefore, sometimes it was necessary to clarify the location of gas pipelines before upgrading. Now geospatial data with satellite accuracy are automatically entered into the RGC GIS software package, which contains the most complete data on the location of gas pipelines and structures," the press service quoted Technical Director of RGC Serhiy Bondar.

According to him, this facilitates the work of all specialists involved in the supervision of the state of gas distribution networks, their repair, construction and modernization.