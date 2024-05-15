Kyivteploenergo to complete repair of heating network damage on Antonovycha Street on May 17

KYIV. May 15 (Interfax-Ukraine) – The municipal enterprise Kyivteploenergo plans to complete the elimination of damage to a section of the main heating network with a diameter of 1,000 mm on Antonovycha Street near the Ocean Plaza shopping center in Kyiv on Friday, May 17.

“To ensure the movement of public transport, repair work is carried out alternately on different lanes of the roadway. By the morning of Thursday, May 16, it is planned to complete the first stage of work and open traffic on two lanes. It is planned to finish eliminating the damage on Friday, May 17,” it reported on Telegram.

Three emergency teams from Kyivteploenergo and 14 units of special equipment are involved in the repair work. Since the beginning of the elimination of the consequences of the emergency, the repair service of the enterprise pumped out the water and discovered the immediate location of the damage. The damaged section of the pipe was dismantled and a new steel section was laid in its place.

“In total, Kyivteploenergo plans to replace about 20 meters of pipeline with a diameter of 1,000 mm,” the company noted.

Hydraulic testing of heating networks will continue according to schedule.

As the company recalled, the damage onto the roadway at 176 Antonovycha Street was discovered on May 14. The pipeline with a diameter of 1,000 mm has been in operation since 1987. The damage occurred during hydraulic tests of heating networks, which are a prerequisite for preparing the heat and power complex for the next heating season.