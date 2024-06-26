Economy

20:42 26.06.2024

Rozetka will close its largest store in Kyiv

1 min read
The online retailer Rozetka intends to close its largest store near the Pochaina metro station in Kyiv on June 30, Rozetka co-founder Vladyslav Chechetkin told Forbes Ukraine.

The area of the Rozetka retail outlet opened in 2017 on Pochaina is 4,000 square meters.

According to Chechetkin, the premises for the store were rented. The closing store was replaced by new smaller outlets, the businessman pointed out.

The remaining three large Rozetka stores in Kyiv, Odesa and Kharkiv continue to operate.

The online store of electronics and household appliances Rozetka was founded in Kyiv in 2005 by Vladyslav Chechetkin and Iryna Chechetkina. Later a fund managed by Horizon Capital became a co-owner of the company. The company has now transformed into a multi-category online marketplace, but is also developing a network of its own stores. There are currently more than 400 Rozetka distribution points.

