18:56 02.07.2024

Zelenskyy instructs Fedorov to prepare analysis of telecom operators' work during power outages

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has instructed Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Education, Science and Technology Development Mykhailo Fedorov, who is also the Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, to prepare an analysis of the work of telecom operators during power outages and present it at the next meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff Headquarters.

"I have instructed Deputy Prime Minister Fedorov to present an analysis of telecom operators at the next meeting of the Headquarters: what is being done to ensure communications during power outages and which telecom operators do not adhere to the appropriate decisions," the president said in a video address.

