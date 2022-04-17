Facts

13:14 17.04.2022

EU allocates additional EUR50 mln in humanitarian aid to support Ukrainians in need

1 min read
EU allocates additional EUR50 mln in humanitarian aid to support Ukrainians in need

The European Union is allocating an additional EUR50 million in humanitarian aid to support Ukrainians in need, according to the EU Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid office.

"The EU is allocating a further EUR50 million in humanitarian aid to support Ukrainians in need. This new funding will provide: emergency medical services, safe drinking water, shelter, cash assistance, support against gender-based violence," it said on Twitter.

"This new EU funding of EUR50 million will address the most pressing humanitarian needs," Head of the EU Delegation to Ukraine Matti Maasikas said.

Tags: #ukraine #eu #humanitarian_aid
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:36 17.04.2022
Flow to enter Ukraine from EU, Moldova for first time since start of war exceeds flow to exit

Flow to enter Ukraine from EU, Moldova for first time since start of war exceeds flow to exit

11:18 17.04.2022
Johnson promises to supply Ukraine with new batch of military aid in coming days

Johnson promises to supply Ukraine with new batch of military aid in coming days

16:07 15.04.2022
Ukraine expects to sow crops on 80% of fields – meeting of President with govt

Ukraine expects to sow crops on 80% of fields – meeting of President with govt

14:48 15.04.2022
UNDP launches new project to strengthen crisis response, coordination of Ukrainian govt activities

UNDP launches new project to strengthen crisis response, coordination of Ukrainian govt activities

10:07 15.04.2022
EC analyzes Ukraine's compliance with two basic criteria for EU accession, this work to last until June - Maasikas

EC analyzes Ukraine's compliance with two basic criteria for EU accession, this work to last until June - Maasikas

09:18 15.04.2022
Biden ready to visit Ukraine - White House

Biden ready to visit Ukraine - White House

15:46 14.04.2022
Inflation in Ukraine by late 2022 may exceed 20%, but will be controlled - National Bank

Inflation in Ukraine by late 2022 may exceed 20%, but will be controlled - National Bank

13:04 14.04.2022
Ukraine elected to three bodies of UN Economic and Social Council – MFA

Ukraine elected to three bodies of UN Economic and Social Council – MFA

19:37 13.04.2022
EU introduces exceptions to its sanctions to facilitate humanitarian aid to Ukraine

EU introduces exceptions to its sanctions to facilitate humanitarian aid to Ukraine

18:48 13.04.2022
EU assists Ukraine in investigating war crimes committed by Russian occupiers – all those responsible to be brought to justice

EU assists Ukraine in investigating war crimes committed by Russian occupiers – all those responsible to be brought to justice

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Flow to enter Ukraine from EU, Moldova for first time since start of war exceeds flow to exit

We are in daily contact with defenders of Mariupol, but no 100% solution yet - Zelensky

Russian occupiers launch missile attack on Brovary, infrastructure facilities damaged

Russian army loses about 20,300 servicemen in Ukraine – AFU General Staff

Zelensky announces state program to restore destroyed housing, provide military, other public sector employees with it

LATEST

Head of European Commission considers state default of Russia 'matter of time'

Denisova urges Ukrainians forcibly taken to territory of Russia, to checkpoint in Narva to travel to Europe

Due to armed aggression of Russia in Kharkiv region, 26 children killed, 81 injured - prosecutor's office

Rescuers find bodies of 41 people on rubble of high-rise buildings in Borodianka, work continues - SES

No people injured as a result of rocket attack in Brovary - mayor

Yermak recalls need to impose sanctions against Gazprombank

Since start of Russian invasion, 202 children die, 361 injured in Ukraine

Klitschko: Curfew in Kyiv will start at 22:00, end at 05:00

UN warns of global food catastrophe, world famine due to Russia's blocking Ukrainian ports in Black Sea

U.S. arms, munitions and military equipment donated to Kyiv as part of latest security aid package 'arriving' in Ukraine - CNN

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD