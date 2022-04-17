EU allocates additional EUR50 mln in humanitarian aid to support Ukrainians in need

The European Union is allocating an additional EUR50 million in humanitarian aid to support Ukrainians in need, according to the EU Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid office.

"The EU is allocating a further EUR50 million in humanitarian aid to support Ukrainians in need. This new funding will provide: emergency medical services, safe drinking water, shelter, cash assistance, support against gender-based violence," it said on Twitter.

"This new EU funding of EUR50 million will address the most pressing humanitarian needs," Head of the EU Delegation to Ukraine Matti Maasikas said.