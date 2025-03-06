Russia has 220 brigades with combat experience, there will be 300 in 5 years, we must respond - Zelenskyy at European Council

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, speaking at a meeting of the European Council in Brussels on Thursday, said it was necessary to respond to the increase in the Russian army.

"Moscow is not reducing its investment in death, it is increasing its army and is constantly trying to circumvent sanctions. Russia currently has 220 brigades with combat experience. In five years, they will increase this number to 300. We must respond to this by caring about life today, tomorrow and the day after tomorrow," he said.

The President of Ukraine welcomed the efforts of the European Commission to rearm Europe and the plan for rearmament of Europe, as well as the efforts of European colleagues to increase national defense spending and modernize national armies.

"When we agree on the format of the European armed forces, this format will be based on the strength of national armies and the experience of deploying partner contingents in Ukraine. And this is what we are working on now," Zelenskyy said.

He also welcomed investments by all partner countries in the defense industry both in Ukraine and in their countries. "Europe's industrial base must grow. Europe must become a place where the most technologically advanced and effective weapons in the world are produced, and this is not a fantasy if Europeans really set such a goal for themselves," Zelenskyy added.