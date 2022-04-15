Facts

10:07 15.04.2022

EC analyzes Ukraine's compliance with two basic criteria for EU accession, this work to last until June - Maasikas


Head of the European Union Delegation to Ukraine Matti Maasikas said that the European Commission is currently analyzing the compliance of the Ukrainian state with two basic criteria for joining the EU.

"Ukraine submitted its membership obligation on the fifth day of the war. The EU executive, the European Commission started working on its analysis, on its opinion as requested by EU member states. This work focuses on whether Ukraine fulfills two basic criteria for EU membership: functioning democracy and functioning market economy. We intend to be ready with this work by June," Maasikas said in an interview with CNN on Thursday, April 14.

According to him, after the European Commission gives its assessment, the decision to grant Ukraine the status of a candidate for EU membership will be made by the member states of the Union.

