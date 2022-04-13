Biden first publicly declares war of Russia against Ukraine genocide

U.S. President Joe Biden declared Russian President Vladimir Putin's actions "genocide," the first time he's publicly invoked the phrase since Putin began his deadly assault on Ukraine, CBS News reported.

Biden made the remarks about Russia's actions during a speech in Iowa about his administration's efforts to combat high prices for goods. The Labor Department announced consumer prices rose 8.5% in March over a year ago, the highest jump in four decades. The Biden White House has taken to declaring price jumps at the gas pump and elsewhere the "Putin price hike," although the price of gas and other key household expenses were on the rise before Russian forces invaded Ukraine.

"Your family budget your ability to fill up your tank, none of it should hinge on whether a dictator declares war and commits genocide half a world away," he said.

In turn, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reacted to the statement of Biden.

"True words of a true leader Biden. Calling things by their names is essential to stand up to evil," the head of state wrote on Twitter.

He said that Ukraine is grateful for U.S. assistance provided so far and "we urgently need more heavy weapons to prevent further Russian atrocities."